Auburn men fall short against D-II Barry University in OT - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Sports

Auburn men fall short against D-II Barry University in OT

Auburn men's basketball exhibition vs Barry University on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in Auburn, Ala. Dakota Sumpter/Auburn Athletics Auburn men's basketball exhibition vs Barry University on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in Auburn, Ala. Dakota Sumpter/Auburn Athletics
Auburn men's basketball exhibition vs Barry University on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in Auburn, Ala. Dakota Sumpter/Auburn Athletics Auburn men's basketball exhibition vs Barry University on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in Auburn, Ala. Dakota Sumpter/Auburn Athletics
Auburn men's basketball exhibition vs Barry University on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in Auburn, Ala. Dakota Sumpter/Auburn Athletics Auburn men's basketball exhibition vs Barry University on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in Auburn, Ala. Dakota Sumpter/Auburn Athletics
AUBURN, AL (WBRC) -

Things just do not appear to be going right for the Auburn men’s basketball program.

Thursday is a prime example of that. First, in the on-going FBI investigation into college basketball, Auburn University announced the suspension of big man Austin Wiley and the Tigers outstanding guard Danjel Purifoy.

It is an indefinite suspension as the university tries to figure out the eligibility issue of both players.

Then, Thursday night, it went from bad to worse as Bruce Pearl’s team opened up preseason play against Division-II Barry University.

The Tigers end up losing in overtime 99-95.

“Those guys obviously got the better of us,” head coach Bruce Pearl said.

Mustapha Heron led Auburn with 21 points.  Auburn will next hit the court Friday, Nov. 10 against Norfolk State.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly