Auburn men fall short against D-II Barry University in OT

Point guard Davion Mitchell is transferring to Baylor after playing in all 34 games as a freshman at Auburn.

Point guard Davion Mitchell is transferring to Baylor after playing in all 34 games as a freshman at Auburn.

The second-seeded Tigers defeated No. 1 Georgia 10-5 to win the 2018 NCEA National Championship. This marks Auburn's fourth national title, joining championships in 2006, 2011 and 2013.

The second-seeded Tigers defeated No. 1 Georgia 10-5 to win the 2018 NCEA National Championship. This marks Auburn's fourth national title, joining championships in 2006, 2011 and 2013.

After having no players taken on the first day of the 2018 NFL Draft, two Auburn players went early in Friday's second round.

After having no players taken on the first day of the 2018 NFL Draft, two Auburn players went early in Friday's second round.

Auburn CB Carlton Davis goes in 2nd round to Tampa Bay Bucs in 2018 NFL Draft

Auburn CB Carlton Davis goes in 2nd round to Tampa Bay Bucs in 2018 NFL Draft

The Auburn Tigers rounded out the 2018 NFL Draft with four players being selected and three on day two.

The Auburn Tigers rounded out the 2018 NFL Draft with four players being selected and three on day two.

North Carolina State and Auburn have agreed to a two-game basketball series.

North Carolina State and Auburn have agreed to a two-game basketball series.

Auburn men's basketball exhibition vs Barry University on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in Auburn, Ala. Dakota Sumpter/Auburn Athletics

Auburn men's basketball exhibition vs Barry University on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in Auburn, Ala. Dakota Sumpter/Auburn Athletics

Auburn men's basketball exhibition vs Barry University on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in Auburn, Ala. Dakota Sumpter/Auburn Athletics

Things just do not appear to be going right for the Auburn men’s basketball program.

Thursday is a prime example of that. First, in the on-going FBI investigation into college basketball, Auburn University announced the suspension of big man Austin Wiley and the Tigers outstanding guard Danjel Purifoy.

It is an indefinite suspension as the university tries to figure out the eligibility issue of both players.

Then, Thursday night, it went from bad to worse as Bruce Pearl’s team opened up preseason play against Division-II Barry University.

The Tigers end up losing in overtime 99-95.

“Those guys obviously got the better of us,” head coach Bruce Pearl said.

Mustapha Heron led Auburn with 21 points. Auburn will next hit the court Friday, Nov. 10 against Norfolk State.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.