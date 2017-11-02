Auburn men fall short against D-II Barry University in OT

North Carolina State and Auburn have agreed to a two-game basketball series.More >>
The Auburn Tigers rounded out the 2018 NFL Draft with four players being selected and three on day two.More >>
After having no players taken on the first day of the 2018 NFL Draft, two Auburn players went early in Friday's second round.More >>
The second-seeded Tigers defeated No. 1 Georgia 10-5 to win the 2018 NCEA National Championship. This marks Auburn's fourth national title, joining championships in 2006, 2011 and 2013.More >>
Point guard Davion Mitchell is transferring to Baylor after playing in all 34 games as a freshman at Auburn.More >>
The Rebels used a four run 7th to accomplish something that hasn't been done in 12 years. They beat LSU 9-1 to win their first SEC Baseball Tournament championship since 2006.More >>
In an extra innings affair, LSU struck for three runs in the top of the 12th, capped off by a two-run double in Todd Peterson’s first career at-bat as LSU defeated South Carolina, 6-3, Thursday evening to advance in the SEC Tournament.More >>
Florida freshman right-hander Tommy Mace limited LSU to one earned run in seven innings Wednesday night as the Gators edged the Tigers, 4-3, in the second round of the SEC Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.More >>
LSU football legend Billy Cannon died Sunday morning. He was 80 years old.More >>
Family, friends, and fans gathered Wednesday to remember the life at legacy of legendary former LSU Tiger, Billy Cannon.More >>
