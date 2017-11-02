Pelham, Alexandria, Addison capture state volleyball titles

Pelham in Class 6A, Alexandria in Class 5A, and Addison in Class 1A are all celebrating state volleyball championships on Thursday at the Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham.

The Pelham Panthers beat out Jasper in an exciting five-set match winning 3-2, including the decisive fifth set 17-15. This is Pelham's third state title. The Panthers' Emorie Long was named the championship MVP.

In 5A, Alexandria was too strong for Lawrence County, sweeping the final 3-0. In fact, the Valley Cubs did not lose a single set in the state tournament to claim the school’s fourth state volleyball crown. Alexandria’s Taylor Spradley earned the MVP honors.

Lastly, in Class 1A, Addison defeated Meek 3-1 to capture its fifth consecutive state championship. The Bulldogs were led by senior Abbie Chambless, who was named MVP for the second straight year.

