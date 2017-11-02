Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Samuel Dill!
Samuel is a senior at Dora High School - Walker County Center of Technology with a 4.03 GPA. He is in the National Honor Society and is a Health Occupations Student of America. Additionally, he is the President of the Health Science Organization. He is a hard-working leader with an outstanding character.
Samuel, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.
To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America's First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.
