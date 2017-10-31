Alabama ranked No. 2 in initial CFP rankings behind Georgia

The College Football Playoff selection committee released their initial rankings Tuesday evening and the Alabama Crimson Tide are currently ranked in the Number 2 spot behind the Number 1 Georgia Bulldogs.
Notre Dame and Clemson round out the top four spots and the first two teams out are Oklahoma and Ohio State.
Auburn was ranked number 14 in the top 25.
Both the Tide and Tigers are back to work this weekend after bye weeks last weekend. Alabama is hosting Lousiana State in Tuscaloosa and Auburn is in College State taking on the Texas A&M Aggies.
For full coverage of the rankings, check out this link: http://www.wbrc.com/story/36731583/georgia-alabama-notre-dame-clemson-top-1st-cfp-rankings
