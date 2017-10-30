Group planning to ask for delay on Tuscaloosa Co. School vote

A group of parents says it plans to ask the Tuscaloosa County Board of Education to delay a vote on a new school for Northport.

According to a release from the group, the request is set to come at Monday's board meeting, when the board is set to vote on the school.

The proposal before the Tuscaloosa County school board calls for building a new fifth and sixth-grade school in Northport. However, the group of parents wants it to be a middle school, housing sixth, seventh and eighth grades.

They say this plus some rezoning would be a better fit, due to projected population growth in Northport.

Tuscaloosa County Schools Superintendent Walter Davie has previously said the plan is aimed at best meeting the needs of all students in the system.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. The group is circulating an online petition, particularly for supporters who cannot be at the meeting.

