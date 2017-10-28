ASU hangs on to win Magic City Classic over AAMU

Alabama State still has some work to do to even the all-time series with Alabama A&M, but the Hornets took a step on Saturday.

Bama State outlasted the Bulldogs 21-16 in the 80th meeting between the in-state rivals. AAMU maintains its lead in the all-time series as the record is now at 40-38-3.

Ronnie Scott opened up the scoring by intercepting Damion May and returning it 59 yards to the end zone to give ASU a 7-0 lead.

AAMU could only manage a safety before halftime

Even so, AAMU wrestled the lead away in the third quarter on a three-yard run by Octayvious Miles.

ASU responded with 14-unanswered points.

Alex Anderson and Chett Levay put points on the board for the Hornets. Anderson scored on a 12-yard run and Levay hauled in a pass from Darryl Pearson for eight yards.

The Bulldogs made it interesting with a two-yard touchdown run by Jordan Bentley to make it 21-16 inside of two minutes left. They even recovered their ensuing onside kick.

But the Hornet defense prevailed and left Legion Field with their second win of the year.

ASU's Pearson passed for 28 yards and completed seven-of-16 passes. He dominated o the ground with 92 yards on nine carries.

A&M's Dylan Smith and May split duties at quarterback. Smith finished eight-of-19 for 105 yards and May finished three-of-13 for 20 yards.

Trevon Walters led the Bulldogs on the ground with 89 yards on 17 carries.

ASU (2-5) will play at Jackson State on Nov. 4. AAMU (3-5) will travel to Alcorn State on the same day.

