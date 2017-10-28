Hundreds brave the cold and rain for annual Magic City Classic P - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

News

Hundreds brave the cold and rain for annual Magic City Classic Parade

Source: Jordan Smith/WBRC Source: Jordan Smith/WBRC
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Temperatures in the 40s and heavy downpours weren't enough to scare away parade goers Saturday.

Hundreds packed the streets of Birmingham to take in this year's Magic City Classic Parade.

Alabama A&M, Alabama State and high school bands from across the country marched from the corner of 17th Street North and Reverand Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. to the Corner of 16th Street North and 6th Avenue North.

Here are a few of the photos:

Alabama A&M

Alabama State

High Schools

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

