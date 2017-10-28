Halloween safety 101 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Halloween safety 101

Source: Ivanhoe Newswire

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- For kids, Halloween is a night of costumes, candy and fun. But trick-or-treating can also be dangerous if you don’t take the right precautions. There are some ways parents can keep their little goblins safe this Halloween.

A ghost, a pumpkin, a princess? Dressing up is what Halloween’s all about.

But many parents don’t realize that trick-or-treating can be dangerous. In fact, twice as many pedestrians are killed while walking on Halloween compared to the rest of the year. To keep your kids safe, teach them to walk on sidewalks or paths. It’s a good idea to plan your route ahead of time with your kids in case they get lost. Travel in groups so you’re easily seen. Also make sure costumes are well lit. Apply reflective tape so drivers can see them and have kids carry a flashlight. Tell your little ones not to go inside any homes and always check your child’s candy when they get home. Toss any that looks like it’s been opened or isn’t in its original wrapper.

According to Kids Safe Worldwide, 12 percent of children five years of age or younger are permitted to trick or treat unsupervised.

Contributors to this news report include: Julie Marks, Producer; Jesse Draus, Videographer and Editor.

Copyright 2017 Ivanhoe Newswire via WBRC. All rights reserved.

