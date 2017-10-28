Sheldon: Thompson claims Class 7A, Region 3 title

Thompson running back Shadrick Byrd rushed for three scores and Talia Tagovailoa passed for a fourth-quarter touchdown to lead the Warriors past the Hoover Bucs 32-25 and the Region 3 Title in Class 7A
“That was a great High School football game,” said Thompson head coach Mark Freeman. “Our guys did not panic and we stuck to the game plan. Just an amazing game for us and I am so proud of this team.”
The win keeps Thompson undefeated with a record of 9-0. Hoover falls to 7-2 on the season.
