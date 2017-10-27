Hoover foster mom arrested for abusing 5-week-old girl

A foster mother in Hoover is accused of abusing a 5-week-old baby girl.

Police say the child had almost a dozen broken bones, including fractures in both arms and both legs.

Police arrested 27-year-old Alessandra Terin Bishop Friday, but investigators say the abuse happened almost two weeks ago.

The baby is recovering and has since been released from the hospital.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.