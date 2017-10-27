SIDELINE 2017: Week 9 Scores

AHSAA Football Scoreboard (as of 11:10 p.m.)

Week 9 Results



Class 7A

Auburn 27, Jeff Davis 0

Bob Jones 48, Buckhorn 20

Central-Phenix City 56, Prattville 20

Fairhope 42, Alma Bryant 21

Hewitt-Trussville 44, James Clemens 14

Lee-Montgomery 49, Enterprise 27

McGill-Toolen Catholic 20, Theodore 0

Mountain Brook 25, Huffman 19

Oak Mountain 29, Spain Park 3

Sparkman 30, Grissom 7

Thompson 32, Hoover 25

Vestavia Hills 28, Tuscaloosa County 0

Class 6A

Austin 69, Athens 28

Baldwin County 16, LeFlore 8

Bessemer City 49, Brookwood 28

Carver-Montgomery 31, Russell County 14

Chelsea 24, Helena 17

Daphne 35, Robertsdale 7

Gardendale 42, Center Point 25

Hartselle 54, Columbia 0

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 43, Selma 8

McAdory 22, Northridge 9

Minor 28, Jasper 7

Muscle Shoals 28, Decatur 6

Northview 31, Dothan 3

Opelika 41, Pelham 21

Park Crossing 30, Clay-Chalkville 7

Parker 33, Jackson-Olin 28

Pinson Valley 39, Carver-Birmingham 15

Shades Valley 49, John Carroll Catholic 36

Sidney Lanier 49, Stanhope Elmore 27

Southside-Gadsden 20, Albertville 18

Spanish Fort 42, B.C. Rain 6

Wetumpka 27, Benjamin Russell 17

Class 5A

Alexandria 50, Crossville 14

Ashville 26, White Plains 20

Beauregard 61, Lincoln 26

Boaz 58, Douglas 0

Briarwood Christian 21, Pleasant Grove 14

Brooks 4=21, East Limestone 14

B.T. Washington 46, Chilton County 15

Calera 62, Marbury 0

Carroll 14, Greenville 8

Central-Clay County 41, Talladega 6

Central-Tuscaloosa 28, Dallas County 16

Charles Henderson 45, Headland 12

Demopolis 48, Jemison 7

Eufaula 47, Rehobeth 0

Guntersville 42, Arab 0

Jackson 31, Citronelle 0

Mae Jemison 32, Lawrence County 27

Moody 13, Fairfield 12

Mortimer Jordan 49, Hayden 13

Russellville 44, Lee-Huntsville 41

Springville 24, Fairview 0

St. Paul’s Episcopal 35, Faith Academy 7

Sylacauga 42, Cleburne County 6

Wenonah 26, St. Clair County 7

West Point 27, Curry 18

Williamson 42, Wilcox Central 0

Woodlawn 34, Shelby County 32

Class 4A

Bibb County 35, Sipsey Vallet 28

Childersburg 48, Dadeville 14

Dale County 45, Ashford 18

Dora 35, Good Hope 7

Fayette County 34, Haleyville 28

Hale County 31, Greensboro 8

Hamilton 19, Winfield 6

Madison Academy 51, DAR 6

Montgomery Catholic 19, Alabama Christian 8

Munford 26, Leeds 13

Northside 38, Oak Grove 0

Oneonta 27, Anniston 7

Priceville 28, Danville 21

Rogers 23, Wilson 7

Saint James 56, Trinity Presbyterian 14

Saks 35, Hokes Bluff 19

Sardis 28, Randolph 21

Tallassee 34, Elmore County 10

Thomasville 30, Satsuma 28

UMS-Wright 43, Monroe County 14

Westminster Christian 31, Madison County 21

W.S. Neal 27, Escambia County 8

Class 3A

American Christian 35, Oakman 20

Bayside Academy 21, Flomaton 0

Beulah 46, B.B. Comer 26

Clarke County 27, T.R. Miller 17

Clements 7, Elkmont 0

Colbert Heights 44, East Lawrence 2

Daleville 30, Opp 25

Fultondale 48, Locust Fork 7

Hillcrest-Evergreen 38, Excel 7

J.B. Pennington 35, Susan Moore 7

Lauderdale County 39, Colbert County 0

Mobile Christian 34, Cottage Hill Christian 10

Montevallo 28, Carbon Hill 22

Montgomery Academy 26, Prattville Christian 3

North Sand Mountain 20, Geraldine 13

Ohatchee 48, Glencoe 6

Plainview 36, New Hope 3

Providence Christian 35, Houston Academy 14

Slocomb 32, Straughn 10

Southside-Selma 58, Central Coosa 0

Weaver 29, Pleasant Valley 6

West Morgan 31, Lexington 21

Wicksburg 41, Geneva 7

Class 2A

Abbeville 32, Bullock County 14

Ariton 50, Samson 6

Cleveland 33, Cold Springs 0

Collinsville 35, Section 14

Cottonwood 28, G.W. Long 10

Elba 62, Zion Chapel 0

Fyffe 56, Gaston 0

Geneva County 44, Barbour County 0

Goshen 24, Pike County 14

Ider 28, Westbrook Christian 0Lanett 42, LaFayette 16

Leroy 48, J.U. Blacksher 8

Luverne 48, Central-Hayneville 6

Mars Hill Bible 48, Hatton 20

New Brockton 48, Calhoun 0

Ranburne 24, Vincent 10

R.C. Hatch 22, Francis Marion 12

Red Bay 22, Phil Campbell 20

Reeltown 55, Fayetteville 0

St. Luke’s Episcopal 41, Choctaw County 0

Sulligent 27, Lamar County 7

Class 1A

Alabama School/Deaf 28, Gaylesville 14

Brantley 55, McKenzie 0

Cedar Bluff 34, Spring Garden 7

Cherokee 48, Waterloo 14

Georgiana 40, Houston County 14

Hackleburg 30, Shoals Christian 0

Highland Home 40, Notasula 14

Holy Spirit Catholic 49, Marion County 6

Hubbertville 34, Brilliant 14

Isabella 70, Ellwood Christian 0}

Kinston 58, Florala 52

Linden 46, J.F. Shields 8

Lynn 27, Decatur Heritage 13

Maplesville 56, Loachapoka 6

Marengo 52, McIntosh 0

Meek 36, Sumiton Christian 21

Millry 48, A.L. Johnson 8

Pickens County 60, Berry 0

Pleasant Home 38, Red Level 14

Ragland 48, Appalachian 14

R.A. Hubbard 45, Southeastern 0

Sweet Water 62, Fruitdale 0

Vina 14, Tharptown 7

Wadley 58, Donoho 0

Winterboro 16, Victory Christian 14

