SIDELINE 2017: Week 9 Scores

AHSAA Football Scoreboard (as of 11:10 p.m.)
Week 9 Results
Class 7A
Auburn 27, Jeff Davis 0
Bob Jones 48, Buckhorn 20
Central-Phenix City 56, Prattville 20
Fairhope 42, Alma Bryant 21
Hewitt-Trussville 44, James Clemens 14
Lee-Montgomery 49, Enterprise 27
McGill-Toolen Catholic 20, Theodore 0
Mountain Brook 25, Huffman 19
Oak Mountain 29, Spain Park 3
Sparkman 30, Grissom 7
Thompson 32, Hoover 25
Vestavia Hills 28, Tuscaloosa County 0
Class 6A
Austin 69, Athens 28
Baldwin County 16, LeFlore 8
Bessemer City 49, Brookwood 28
Carver-Montgomery 31, Russell County 14
Chelsea 24, Helena 17
Daphne 35, Robertsdale 7
Gardendale 42, Center Point 25
Hartselle 54, Columbia 0
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 43, Selma 8
McAdory 22, Northridge 9
Minor 28, Jasper 7
Muscle Shoals 28, Decatur 6
Northview 31, Dothan 3
Opelika 41, Pelham 21
Park Crossing 30, Clay-Chalkville 7
Parker 33, Jackson-Olin 28
Pinson Valley 39, Carver-Birmingham 15
Shades Valley 49, John Carroll Catholic 36
Sidney Lanier 49, Stanhope Elmore 27
Southside-Gadsden 20, Albertville 18
Spanish Fort 42, B.C. Rain 6
Wetumpka 27, Benjamin Russell 17
Class 5A
Alexandria 50, Crossville 14
Ashville 26, White Plains 20
Beauregard 61, Lincoln 26
Boaz 58, Douglas 0
Briarwood Christian 21, Pleasant Grove 14
Brooks 4=21, East Limestone 14
B.T. Washington 46, Chilton County 15
Calera 62, Marbury 0
Carroll 14, Greenville 8
Central-Clay County 41, Talladega 6
Central-Tuscaloosa 28, Dallas County 16
Charles Henderson 45, Headland 12
Demopolis 48, Jemison 7
Eufaula 47, Rehobeth 0
Guntersville 42, Arab 0
Jackson 31, Citronelle 0
Mae Jemison 32, Lawrence County 27
Moody 13, Fairfield 12
Mortimer Jordan 49, Hayden 13
Russellville 44, Lee-Huntsville 41
Springville 24, Fairview 0
St. Paul’s Episcopal 35, Faith Academy 7
Sylacauga 42, Cleburne County 6
Wenonah 26, St. Clair County 7
West Point 27, Curry 18
Williamson 42, Wilcox Central 0
Woodlawn 34, Shelby County 32
Class 4A
Bibb County 35, Sipsey Vallet 28
Childersburg 48, Dadeville 14
Dale County 45, Ashford 18
Dora 35, Good Hope 7
Fayette County 34, Haleyville 28
Hale County 31, Greensboro 8
Hamilton 19, Winfield 6
Madison Academy 51, DAR 6
Montgomery Catholic 19, Alabama Christian 8
Munford 26, Leeds 13
Northside 38, Oak Grove 0
Oneonta 27, Anniston 7
Priceville 28, Danville 21
Rogers 23, Wilson 7
Saint James 56, Trinity Presbyterian 14
Saks 35, Hokes Bluff 19
Sardis 28, Randolph 21
Tallassee 34, Elmore County 10
Thomasville 30, Satsuma 28
UMS-Wright 43, Monroe County 14
Westminster Christian 31, Madison County 21
W.S. Neal 27, Escambia County 8
Class 3A
American Christian 35, Oakman 20
Bayside Academy 21, Flomaton 0
Beulah 46, B.B. Comer 26
Clarke County 27, T.R. Miller 17
Clements 7, Elkmont 0
Colbert Heights 44, East Lawrence 2
Daleville 30, Opp 25
Fultondale 48, Locust Fork 7
Hillcrest-Evergreen 38, Excel 7
J.B. Pennington 35, Susan Moore 7
Lauderdale County 39, Colbert County 0
Mobile Christian 34, Cottage Hill Christian 10
Montevallo 28, Carbon Hill 22
Montgomery Academy 26, Prattville Christian 3
North Sand Mountain 20, Geraldine 13
Ohatchee 48, Glencoe 6
Plainview 36, New Hope 3
Providence Christian 35, Houston Academy 14
Slocomb 32, Straughn 10
Southside-Selma 58, Central Coosa 0
Weaver 29, Pleasant Valley 6
West Morgan 31, Lexington 21
Wicksburg 41, Geneva 7
Class 2A
Abbeville 32, Bullock County 14
Ariton 50, Samson 6
Cleveland 33, Cold Springs 0
Collinsville 35, Section 14
Cottonwood 28, G.W. Long 10
Elba 62, Zion Chapel 0
Fyffe 56, Gaston 0
Geneva County 44, Barbour County 0
Goshen 24, Pike County 14
Ider 28, Westbrook Christian 0Lanett 42, LaFayette 16
Leroy 48, J.U. Blacksher 8
Luverne 48, Central-Hayneville 6
Mars Hill Bible 48, Hatton 20
New Brockton 48, Calhoun 0
Ranburne 24, Vincent 10
R.C. Hatch 22, Francis Marion 12
Red Bay 22, Phil Campbell 20
Reeltown 55, Fayetteville 0
St. Luke’s Episcopal 41, Choctaw County 0
Sulligent 27, Lamar County 7
Class 1A
Alabama School/Deaf 28, Gaylesville 14
Brantley 55, McKenzie 0
Cedar Bluff 34, Spring Garden 7
Cherokee 48, Waterloo 14
Georgiana 40, Houston County 14
Hackleburg 30, Shoals Christian 0
Highland Home 40, Notasula 14
Holy Spirit Catholic 49, Marion County 6
Hubbertville 34, Brilliant 14
Isabella 70, Ellwood Christian 0}
Kinston 58, Florala 52
Linden 46, J.F. Shields 8
Lynn 27, Decatur Heritage 13
Maplesville 56, Loachapoka 6
Marengo 52, McIntosh 0
Meek 36, Sumiton Christian 21
Millry 48, A.L. Johnson 8
Pickens County 60, Berry 0
Pleasant Home 38, Red Level 14
Ragland 48, Appalachian 14
R.A. Hubbard 45, Southeastern 0
Sweet Water 62, Fruitdale 0
Vina 14, Tharptown 7
Wadley 58, Donoho 0
Winterboro 16, Victory Christian 14
