Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Adele Bloodworth!

Adele is a senior at Mountain Brook High School with a 4.45 GPA. She is in National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, started an International Dental Outreach Program, and received a 35 on her ACT. In addition, she is Co-Captain of the Dorian Dance Team. Through her activities, she shows concern for the community and leads by example.

Adele, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.

