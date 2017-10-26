Drive-thru flu vaccination clinic Thursday in Tuscaloosa

The Tuscaloosa County Health Department is hosting a drive-thru flu vaccination clinic Thursday from 7 a.m. to Noon. The clinic will be outside the health department, located at 2350 Hargrove Road East in Tuscaloosa.

The vaccination is free for anyone covered by Medicaid, Medicare Part B or Blue Cross Blue Shield. The vaccination is $10 for anyone else.



Organizers ask you to wear short sleeves. No appointment is needed, and the clinic will last until noon unless supplies run out earlier.

The Centers for Disease Control advises everyone age 6 months and older to get a yearly flu shot, with the small exception of some people with certain health considerations. The CDC also says the best time to get your flu shot is by the end of October.

