Isis, born March 2001, loves to write poetry and songs. She enjoys singing both in a choir and on her own. She also loves to play basketball and is very active in the church youth group. Isis likes to be with her friends and hang out. Isis is looking for a two-parent home where she is the only child in the home as she desires one-on-one attention. Isis wants to go to college and become a doctor to help other people. Isis is currently in honors classes. She is charming and a joy to be around!

Heart Gallery Alabama's mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving supportive family to help him become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.