Hoover gets ready for Region, title on the line

As far as the hype goes, the Hoover vs. Thompson football game is the biggest game of the season in the state at the high school level. The Bucs and the Warriors enter this week unbeaten in region play, both 6-0, which means Friday’s game at the Hoover Met is for the Region 3 championship in Class 7A.



“This is why you play the game for this opportunity,” said Hoover head coach Josh Niblett. “Our guys will prepare for this game, like it is a regular game. But know this we will have to play our very best game of the season to have any chance of winning.”



The Bucs head in on a seven-game winning streak with a 7-1 record, while Thompson is undefeated this season at 8-0.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Met Friday and it is already labeled a sellout. Tickets are scarce.

