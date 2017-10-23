Death Row exoneree shares thoughts on lack of compensation from Alabama

Anthony Ray Hinton spent almost 30 years on Alabama's death row for a double murder he did not commit.

In 2015, Hinton was released from prison after new tests on the suspected murder weapon revealed it was not used in the crimes.

Alabama has not apologized to Hinton and he has received no compensation from the state since his exoneration.

Hinton said he plans to go back to the legislature in 2018, but has chosen forgiveness as the best way to heal.

"I believe that the only way a person can truly be free is that we have to forgive," said Hinton.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.