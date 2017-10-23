Nick Saban, Alabama football enjoying week off

Alabama Head Football Coach Nick Saban spoke to the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham.
Alabama is off this week, but the undefeated Crimson Tide will host LSU on Nov. 4.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.