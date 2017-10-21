No. 3 Gamecocks overcome sloppy first half to down EIU

The last time Jacksonville State lost to an Ohio Valley Conference, it was to Eastern Illinois in 2013.

After a sloppy first half, the Gamecocks looked doomed to see history repeat itself. But the nation’s third-ranked team sharpened up in the second half and left EIU with a 30-14 win.

EIU held a 14-9 halftime lead. JSU had fumbled away a possession, missed a field goal and failed to convert an extra point in the first half.

The Gamecocks (6-1, 4-0 OVC) managed just 99 yards in the air and 99 yards on the ground in the first half.

Even so, the break breathed new life into the Gamecocks as they added 14 points on touchdown passes from Bryan Horn to Kenwick Sanders for five and 34 yards.

Horn passed for 15 completions on 27 attempts and 164 yards. He also rushed for 12 yards on 63 carries.

Tramel Terry led JSU in rushing with 84 yards on 21carries and a -yard touchdown.

Roc Thomas finished with 51 yards on eight carries.

De'Marcus Flowers put the game on ice with a 20-yard touchdownrun in the final minutes of the game.

Jax State will return home on Oct. 28 to take on Southeast Missouri for homecoming.

