Sheldon: Homewood captures region crown

The Homewood Patriots rallied from a two touchdown deficit at the half scoring 24-unanswered points to defeat Shades Valley 37-27 and win its first region crown in two years.

“Our guys just never gave up,” said Homewood head coach Ben Bergson. “I am just so proud how we battled back in the second half.”

The Patriots were lead by quarterback Larkin Williams and his four touchdown passes.

The victory improves Homewood to 8-0 this season while the Mounties slip to 5-3.

