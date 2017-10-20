SIDELINE 2017: Week 8 Scores

Check out scores from some of the games taking place during Week 8 of the high school football season. We will continue to update scores as they come in.

AHSAA SCOREBOARD – scores at 9:50 p.m.

Thursday’s Results

CLASS 7A

Auburn 52, Smiths Station 7

Bob Jones 21, Grissom 0

Davidson 28, Jackson 6

Fairhope 46, Murphy 26

Hewitt-Trussville 45, Huntsville 3

Hoover 17, Vestavia Hills 7

James Clemens 33, Buckhorn 7

Jeff Davis 31, Prattville 14

McGill-Toolen Catholic 48, Baker 6

Mountain Brook 31, Oak Mountain 28

Spain Park 24, Tuscaloosa County 19

Sparkman 38, Gadsden City 13

Theodore 31, Alma Bryant 7

Thompson 41, Huffman 8

CLASS 6A

Albertville 16, Fort Payne 7

Athens 29, Hazel Green 12

Austin 42, Muscle Shoals 14

Benjamin Russell 38, Helena 20

Carver-Birmingham 34, Jasper 0

Center Point 18, Parker 16

Chelsea 25, Chilton County 13

Clay-Chalkville 45, Minor 14

Cullman 42, Southside-Gadsden 40

Daphne 31, Blount 10

Decatur 24, Hartselle 13

Florence 62, Columbia 8

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 47, Brookwood 13

Homewood 37, Shades Valley 27

LeFlore 28, Robertsdale 27

McAdory 28, Selma 6

Opelika 20, Wetumpka 19

Oxford 32, Pell City 0

Pinson Valley 55, Gardendale 7

Ramsay 53, John Carroll Catholic 35

Spanish Fort 34, Saraland 7

Stanhope Elmore 28, Dothan 21

CLASS 5A

Arab 43, Douglas 20

Beauregard 48, Cleburne County 20

Briarwood Christian 39, Shelby County 14

Brooks 67, St. John Paul II Catholic 7

Calera 42, Sumter Central 16

Carroll 28, Escambia County 6

Central-Clay County 42, Sylacauga 21

Charles Henderson 28, Rehobeth 9

Corner 24, Springville 8

Demopolis 33, Enterprise 7

Faith Academy 37, Wilcox Central 7

Greenville 36, B.T. Washington 9

Guntersville 17, Alexandria 0

Hayden 34, Fairview 21

Jemison 49, Dallas County 28

Lee-Huntsville 21, Lawrence County 6

Mae Jemison 55, Ardmore 14

Mortimer Jordan 44, Curry 13

Pleasant Grove 41, Woodlawn 6

Russellville 17, East Limestone 13

Scottsboro 30, Boaz 14

St. Clair County 20, Moody 0

Talladega 14, Valley 7

Vigor 27, St. Paul’s Episcopal 20

Wenonah 34, Fairfield 0

Williamson 20, Citronelle 9

CLASS 4A

Andalusia 52, W.S. Neal 28

Bibb County 49, West Blocton 13

Cherokee County 49, Ashville 19

Cordova 34, Hamilton 28

Deshler 42, Danville 6

Elmore County 30, Holtville 28

Fayette County 35, Winfield 14

Greensboro 24, Oak Grove 16

Handley 46, Dadeville 20

Jacksonville 41, White Plains 20

Madison Academy 26, North Jackson 22

Northside 56, Holt 0

Randolph 34, DAR 21

Saint James 49, Dale County 22

Saks 30, Oneonta 0

Sardis 21, Madison County 14

Satsuma 49, Monroe County 0

Tallassee 36, Leeds 21

Trinity Presbyterian 43, Ashford 15

UMS-Wright 28, Thomasville 20

West Limestone 26, Central-Florence 6

Wilson 52, Priceville 17

CLASS 3A

American Christian 21, Midfield 20

Clarke County 21, Mobile Christian 14

Clements 17, East Lawrence 0

Colbert County 42, Lexington 0

Colbert Heights 28, Lauderdale County 13

Daleville 12, Straughn 7

Flomaton 35, Excel 20

Geneva 29, Opp 19

Geraldine 45, New Hope 6

North Sand Mountain 34, Pisgah 8

Oakman 40, Carbon Hill 14

Piedmont 41, Ohatchee 20

Pike County 33, Beulah 6

Plainview 13, Sylvania 3

Pleasant Valley 34, West End 14

Prattville Christian 34, B.B. Comer 0

Randolph County 47, Weaver 14

Susan Moore 55, Vinemont 21

Walter Wellborn 34, Glencoe 7

West Morgan 49, Elkmont 9

Wicksburg 21, Providence Christian 0

CLASS 2A

Cottonwood 53, Barbour County 22

Falkville 20, Winston County 15

Francis Marion 26, Verbena 0

Fyffe 62, Section 7

Ider 48, Asbury 6

Lamar County 30, Sheffield 14

Lanett 47, Woodland 6

Samson 22, G.W. Long 21

Sand Rock 48, Collinsville 27

St. Luke’s Episcopal 41, Washington County 7

Thorsby 47, Billingsley 12

Westbrook Christian 31, Gaston 0

Zion Chapel 22, Calhoun 0

CLASS 1A

Addison 49, R.A. Hubbard 6

A.L. Johnson 34, McIntosh 0

Brantley 65, Florala 21

Cherokee 70, Tharptown 0

Coosa Christian 33, Gaylesville 6

Georgiana 42, Pleasant Home 0

Hackleburg 42, Vina 6

Highland Home 43, Loachapoka 41

Linden 20, Marengo 18

Lynn 57, Shoals Christian 20

Maplesville 71, Autaugaville 6

Pickens County 42, Hubbertville 3

Sweet Water 42, Millry 14

Talladega County Central 52, Appalachian 7

Woodville 21, Valley Head 6

