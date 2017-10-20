SIDELINE 2017: Week 8 Scores

Check out scores from some of the games taking place during Week 8 of the high school football season. We will continue to update scores as they come in.
AHSAA SCOREBOARD – scores at 9:50 p.m.
Thursday’s Results
CLASS 7A
Auburn 52, Smiths Station 7
Bob Jones 21, Grissom 0
Davidson 28, Jackson 6
Fairhope 46, Murphy 26
Hewitt-Trussville 45, Huntsville 3
Hoover 17, Vestavia Hills 7
James Clemens 33, Buckhorn 7
Jeff Davis 31, Prattville 14
McGill-Toolen Catholic 48, Baker 6
Mountain Brook 31, Oak Mountain 28
Spain Park 24, Tuscaloosa County 19
Sparkman 38, Gadsden City 13
Theodore 31, Alma Bryant 7
Thompson 41, Huffman 8
CLASS 6A
Albertville 16, Fort Payne 7
Athens 29, Hazel Green 12
Austin 42, Muscle Shoals 14
Benjamin Russell 38, Helena 20
Carver-Birmingham 34, Jasper 0
Center Point 18, Parker 16
Chelsea 25, Chilton County 13
Clay-Chalkville 45, Minor 14
Cullman 42, Southside-Gadsden 40
Daphne 31, Blount 10
Decatur 24, Hartselle 13
Florence 62, Columbia 8
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 47, Brookwood 13
Homewood 37, Shades Valley 27
LeFlore 28, Robertsdale 27
McAdory 28, Selma 6
Opelika 20, Wetumpka 19
Oxford 32, Pell City 0
Pinson Valley 55, Gardendale 7
Ramsay 53, John Carroll Catholic 35
Spanish Fort 34, Saraland 7
Stanhope Elmore 28, Dothan 21
CLASS 5A
Arab 43, Douglas 20
Beauregard 48, Cleburne County 20
Briarwood Christian 39, Shelby County 14
Brooks 67, St. John Paul II Catholic 7
Calera 42, Sumter Central 16
Carroll 28, Escambia County 6
Central-Clay County 42, Sylacauga 21
Charles Henderson 28, Rehobeth 9
Corner 24, Springville 8
Demopolis 33, Enterprise 7
Faith Academy 37, Wilcox Central 7
Greenville 36, B.T. Washington 9
Guntersville 17, Alexandria 0
Hayden 34, Fairview 21
Jemison 49, Dallas County 28
Lee-Huntsville 21, Lawrence County 6
Mae Jemison 55, Ardmore 14
Mortimer Jordan 44, Curry 13
Pleasant Grove 41, Woodlawn 6
Russellville 17, East Limestone 13
Scottsboro 30, Boaz 14
St. Clair County 20, Moody 0
Talladega 14, Valley 7
Vigor 27, St. Paul’s Episcopal 20
Wenonah 34, Fairfield 0
Williamson 20, Citronelle 9
CLASS 4A
Andalusia 52, W.S. Neal 28
Bibb County 49, West Blocton 13
Cherokee County 49, Ashville 19
Cordova 34, Hamilton 28
Deshler 42, Danville 6
Elmore County 30, Holtville 28
Fayette County 35, Winfield 14
Greensboro 24, Oak Grove 16
Handley 46, Dadeville 20
Jacksonville 41, White Plains 20
Madison Academy 26, North Jackson 22
Northside 56, Holt 0
Randolph 34, DAR 21
Saint James 49, Dale County 22
Saks 30, Oneonta 0
Sardis 21, Madison County 14
Satsuma 49, Monroe County 0
Tallassee 36, Leeds 21
Trinity Presbyterian 43, Ashford 15
UMS-Wright 28, Thomasville 20
West Limestone 26, Central-Florence 6
Wilson 52, Priceville 17
CLASS 3A
American Christian 21, Midfield 20
Clarke County 21, Mobile Christian 14
Clements 17, East Lawrence 0
Colbert County 42, Lexington 0
Colbert Heights 28, Lauderdale County 13
Daleville 12, Straughn 7
Flomaton 35, Excel 20
Geneva 29, Opp 19
Geraldine 45, New Hope 6
North Sand Mountain 34, Pisgah 8
Oakman 40, Carbon Hill 14
Piedmont 41, Ohatchee 20
Pike County 33, Beulah 6
Plainview 13, Sylvania 3
Pleasant Valley 34, West End 14
Prattville Christian 34, B.B. Comer 0
Randolph County 47, Weaver 14
Susan Moore 55, Vinemont 21
Walter Wellborn 34, Glencoe 7
West Morgan 49, Elkmont 9
Wicksburg 21, Providence Christian 0
CLASS 2A
Cottonwood 53, Barbour County 22
Falkville 20, Winston County 15
Francis Marion 26, Verbena 0
Fyffe 62, Section 7
Ider 48, Asbury 6
Lamar County 30, Sheffield 14
Lanett 47, Woodland 6
Samson 22, G.W. Long 21
Sand Rock 48, Collinsville 27
St. Luke’s Episcopal 41, Washington County 7
Thorsby 47, Billingsley 12
Westbrook Christian 31, Gaston 0
Zion Chapel 22, Calhoun 0
CLASS 1A
Addison 49, R.A. Hubbard 6
A.L. Johnson 34, McIntosh 0
Brantley 65, Florala 21
Cherokee 70, Tharptown 0
Coosa Christian 33, Gaylesville 6
Georgiana 42, Pleasant Home 0
Hackleburg 42, Vina 6
Highland Home 43, Loachapoka 41
Linden 20, Marengo 18
Lynn 57, Shoals Christian 20
Maplesville 71, Autaugaville 6
Pickens County 42, Hubbertville 3
Sweet Water 42, Millry 14
Talladega County Central 52, Appalachian 7
Woodville 21, Valley Head 6
