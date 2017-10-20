No. 1 Bama wins 11th straight over rival Tennessee

National champion Alabama will face Louisville in ABC's first Saturday Night Football game, and Miami plays LSU on Sunday night of the season-opening weekend.

Former Alabama and Arizona State quarterback Blake Barnett, once a five-star recruit, has transferred to South Florida, where he'll be immediately eligible to play with two seasons remaining.

Former 5-star QB Barnett transfers to USF after 'Bama, ASU

Kentucky will host Kansas on Jan. 26 in the headline matchup of the 2019 SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

Kentucky to host Kansas on Jan. 26 in SEC-Big 12 Challenge

Just when you thought it was all quiet on the Alabama quarterback front, Nick Saban is adding another!

Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough leaps over Tennessee's defensive lineman Shy Tuttle, left, and linebacker Daniel Bituli, right, and scores during the first half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn

Oct. 21, 2006.

Think about where you were 11 years ago.

Remember what the world was like? Remember how young you were? Remember your daily routine?

That’s how long it’s been since Tennessee beat Alabama. And after the No. 1 Crimson Tide’s 45-7 win on Saturday, the streak will grow by another year.

Bama (8-0, 5-0 SEC) gave new meaning to “Bo over the top” Saturday. Bo Scarbrough finished off two Crimson Tide drives in the end zone by diving over the pile on the goal line.

He finished with a modest 18 yards on nine carries.

Damien Harris carried the bulk of Bama’s rushing attack with 72 yards on 13 carries, including an 11-yard scamper for a score.

Jalen Hurts didn’t make many carries in the running game but he nearly topped 200 yards in the air. He completed 3-of-21 passes for 1998 yards and a touchdown pass to Irv Smith, Jr. for a gain of 14.

Tennessee’s lone points came in the third quarter when Tua Tagovailoa’s pass fell into Vols defensive back D Bituli for a 97-yard interception return.

Even so, the true freshman redeemed himself in the fourth quarter with a 23-yard run for a score and a 60-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs, III.

