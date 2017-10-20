Wenonah High Marching Dragons getting new uniforms

It’s been a big week for the Wenonah High Marching Dragons. The Wenonah High School Alumni Association raised money to purchase new uniforms for the band.

For the last eight years, the band has been without uniforms. That’s all about to change. On Wednesday, State Rep. Merika Coleman and the Alumni Association made the announcement to the band that they will be getting their very own threads.

Principal Regina Carr says the new uniforms will better equip the band to compete in band competitions and show the current students how much support they have in the community. She says she hopes it shows them what Dragon Pride really means.

The students will be getting the uniforms soon.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.