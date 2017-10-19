Samford set for 2nd annual Shauna's House match Friday

When Samford head coach Todd Yelton hits the soccer field Friday night, it’s a game that means more than just a win or loss.

It’s all about his wife.

“If you knew Shauna, she was pretty special and that’s pretty evident in how people have shown support for us," Samford women's soccer head coach Todd Yelton said.

The Lady Bulldogs are undefeated in SOCON play and will host Wofford Friday night in the second annual Shauna's House match, a fundraiser to raise money for orphans in Ukraine in honor of Yelton's wife, Shauna, who passed away two years ago of cervical cancer.

“I certainly want to remember her and I want people to have her love that she had for others and this is just a way to demonstrate that," Yelton added.

Altogether, Yelton has raised more than $100,000, including $16,000 at last years game.

“It really just gives us something to be playing for than ourselves even each other, it gives us so much more meaning because I know to so much of us, she was a huge role model in the way she lived her life," said midfielder Kaitlyn Orman.

Every soccer game, the lady bulldogs write "Shauna" on their wrist for inspiration.

“It kind of just allows us to re-center, refocus, and gives us something more to work for like that extra ounce of effort and fight," said Orman.

Samford plays Wofford at 7 p.m. Friday night.

