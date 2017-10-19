Samford set for 2nd annual Shauna's House match Friday - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

News

Samford set for 2nd annual Shauna's House match Friday

Source: WBRC Source: WBRC
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

When Samford head coach Todd Yelton hits the soccer field Friday night, it’s a game that means more than just a win or loss.

It’s all about his wife.

“If you knew Shauna, she was pretty special and that’s pretty evident in how people have shown support for us," Samford women's soccer head coach Todd Yelton said.

The Lady Bulldogs are undefeated in SOCON play and will host Wofford Friday night in the second annual Shauna's House match, a fundraiser to raise money for orphans in Ukraine in honor of Yelton's wife, Shauna, who passed away two years ago of cervical cancer.

“I certainly want to remember her and I want people to have her love that she had for others and this is just a way to demonstrate that," Yelton added.

Altogether, Yelton has raised more than $100,000, including $16,000 at last years game.

“It really just gives us something to be playing for than ourselves even each other, it gives us so much more meaning because I know to so much of us, she was a huge role model in the way she lived her life," said midfielder Kaitlyn Orman.

Every soccer game, the lady bulldogs write "Shauna" on their wrist for inspiration.

“It kind of just allows us to re-center, refocus, and gives us something more to work for like that extra ounce of effort and fight," said Orman.

Samford plays Wofford at 7 p.m. Friday night.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:47:42 GMT
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

  • Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:57 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:57:26 GMT
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

  • TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:49:37 GMT

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly