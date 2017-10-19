Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Caelen Jerido!

Caelen is a senior at Central High School with a 4.03 GPA. He is in The National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, FBLA, serves as Ambassador for the Alabama State Legislative Page and is baritone section leader in the band. In addition to his activities, he is dually-enrolled at UA and Shelton State and a member of the IB Program.

Caelen, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.

