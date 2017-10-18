Patrick, born October 2002, is an intelligent, respectful and courteous boy. He enjoys learning about technology and reading. He likes to interact with animals and play with different electronics. He wishes he could visit the Apple Store in New York City. Patrick does not love his current school and wants to be more challenged. He wants to be involved with robotics. Patrick has lots of awesome goals, including attending MIT. He needs a family to help encourage him into adulthood!

--

Heart Gallery Alabama's mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving supportive family to help him become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.