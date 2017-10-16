SIDELINE 2017: Week 8 Schedule

We're already halfway through October, and more than halfway through the regular season in high school football.

For Week 8, We’ll have highlights of 25 games Friday night on Sideline, plus scores from about 60 more games across the state.

Games of the Week

The first one is Homewood at Shades Valley. Homewood is unbeaten and in the top ten in 6A. They are doing it with a smothering defense, giving up less than 10 points per game. Last week the Patriots shut out the defending 6A champs Ramsay Rams 38-0. Over at Shades Valley, coach David Partridge’s Mounties are led by Desmond Trotter. Trotter can do it all at the quarterback position. Last week he totaled 290 yards and 4 touchdowns in the big win over Jackson-Olin.

Our second game of the week is Pell City at Oxford. This game will be for the 6A, Region 7 title. Oxford is cruising along at 8-0. Pell City, in its second year under head coach Keith Etheredge is 5-2 but unbeaten in region play.

More Games

Gordo at Montevallo

Huffman at Thompson

Hoover at Vestavia

Oak Mountain at Mountain Brook

Spain Park at Tuscaloosa County

Bessemer City at Paul Bryant

Minor at Clay-Chalkville

Gardendale at Pinson Valley

Tarrant at Cleveland

Hanceville at Locust Fork

J.O. at Hueytown

Woodlawn at Pleasant Grove

Ramsay at John Carroll

Wenonah at Fairfield

Reeltown at Vincent

Ohatchee at Piedmont

Jacksonville at White Plains

Benjamin Russell at Helena

Selma at McAdory

Shelby County at Briarwood

Billingsley at Thorsby

Make sure and tune in Friday night at 10:08 pm to get all the highlights on Sideline!

