Third Saturday remains a football rivalry for Alabama & Tennessee

Consider this, University of Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts was in the third grade the last time Bama lost to Tennessee. That is a 10-game win streak, and despite that, the Crimson Tide is not buying into the odds that Bama is a five touchdown favorite to beat Tennessee again.



“Tennessee could be 5-1 had things gone its way this season,” said Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban. “They are a capable team and you can throw out the records when it comes to this rivalry. We will need to play well to win.”



Bama heads in undefeated, while the Vols are 3-3. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Oh and by the way, Hurts is now a true sophomore in college.

