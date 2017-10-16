Tommy Tuberville weighs in on future plans, Auburn football and Alabama’s Jalen Hurts

Former Auburn head coach Tommy Tuberville was the guest speaker at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham.

Tuberville weighed in on Auburn’s historic 27-23 loss to LSU on Saturday.

“Every team has their weakness and I think it showed Saturday. When you play football in the SEC, you have to start with defense and Gus has found that out. They are playing good defense now. Second thing, you have to have a good running game, but there’s one more thing you also have to have and you have two options; you have to have a running quarterback and a good passing game, and that has to go along with your run game. Well, we found out on Saturday that they have no running quarterback and the passing game failed,” Tuberville said.

Tuberville was also asked about Alabama football and if he thought quarterback Jalen Hurts is a Heisman Trophy contender.

“I definitely think he’s one of the top if not the top guy in the country in terms of winning games. Now he’s not one that is going to light the stat sheet up in terms of throwing the football, but it’s all about winning and I think they’ve done a pretty good job at it,” Tuberville added.

Tuberville also gave an insight on his future plans.

“I’m going to look into a situation this year where I might get back into coaching or I might try and be an athletic director. I want to do something in sports. I like doing TV, but if I had an opportunity to get back in it some form or fashion, I would probably do that,” said Tuberville.

