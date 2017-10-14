No. 3 Jax State drops EKU for 27th straight OVC win

The Ohio Valley Conference has tried 27 times to end Jacksonville State’s consecutive conference wins streak.

It will have to try again next week. The reigning OVC champs knocked off Eastern Kentucky 41-25 on Saturday to set a new OVC record for consecutive conference wins.

No. 3 JSU (5-1, 3-0) didn’t score a single offensive touchdown in the 2016 meeting with EKU. It relied on three interception returns for points.

In this year’s meeting, the Gamecock offense crossed the goal line four times.

Quarterback Bryant Horn scored twice with his legs on runs of 13 and four. He also passed to Jamari Hester for a 31-yard score.

Roc Thomas accounted a touchdown with a run of 12 yards.

The Gamecocks’ defense still found a way to put points on the board this year. Marlon Bridges deflected a pass before catching it and returning it 73 yards to the end zone.

Horn completed 10-of-17 passes for 158 yards. He rushed for a team-high 73 yards.

JSU travels to Eastern Illinois on Oct. 21. The Panthers were the last OVC team to beat JSU back in 2013.

