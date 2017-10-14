Breakfast of champions

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- 93 percent of Americans believe breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and yet only 44 percent of Americans are eating breakfast daily. While you don’t need the 12,000 calories per day that Michael Phelps said he was eating while training, it’s important to fuel your body for optimal function.

If you want to eat like the sexiest man alive, Dwayne the Rock Johnson’s go to breakfast is roasted potatoes, grilled sirloin and scrambled egg whites. Try subbing veggies for the sirloin if you don’t need the extra protein. Tennis pro Venus Williams keeps it simple with an omelet and some whole wheat toast. Try adding vegetables for added nutrients and cooking with olive oil to balance out the meal with a heart healthy fat. Basketball star Michael Jordan starts his day with a large bowl of oatmeal with strawberries, blueberries and raisins, along with scrambled egg whites. If you want to fit your breakfast into one bowl, mix berries with some greens over a bed of quinoa. Toss a couple of fried eggs on top and you’ve got one balanced breakfast. How you eat in the morning can mean everything for your performance throughout the day, especially if you’re a training athlete. A good breakfast should contain 500 to 750 calories, roughly half carbs, 25 percent protein, and 25 percent fats.

Most professional athletes will eat five to seven portion-controlled meals spaced out every two to three hours throughout the day. When you don’t eat for six or seven hours at a time, your blood sugar can drop and then spike when you finally do eat. This can cause excess insulin in your blood, which makes your body store fat more easily. Whereas eating every few hours can speed up your metabolism.

Contributors to this news report include: Gabriella Battistiol, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

