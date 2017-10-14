SIDELINE 2017: Week 7 Scores - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Sports

SIDELINE 2017: Week 7 Scores

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Check out scores from some of the games taking place during Week 7 of the high school football season. We will continue to update scores as they come in.

AHSAA Football Scoreboard – as of 11:05 p.m.
Week 7 Results

CLASS 1A
Addison 36, Meek 14
Appalachian 35, Woodville 13
Autaugaville 60, Ellwood Christian 42
Brantley 47, Red Level 6
Brilliant 26, Alabama School/Deaf 22
Decatur Heritage 43, Southeastern 19
Georgiana 57, McKenzie 0
Hackleburg 40, Cherokee 18
Highland Home 50, Beulah 18
Houston County 59, Florala 25
Linden 43, A.L. Johnson 9
Lynn 40, Sumiton Christian 20
Maplesville 55, Isabella 20
Marengo 63, J.F. Shields 6
Marion County 35, Hubbertville 33
Millry 50, Fruitdale 0
Notasulga 24, Loachapoka 21
Phillips 48, Tharptown 0
Pleasant Home 44, Kinston 34
Ragland 27, Winterboro 6
Shoals Christian 60, Vina 58
Sweet Water 48, McIntosh 0
Talladega County-Central 18, Donoho 14
Wadley 57, Victory Christian 7

CLASS 2A
Abbeville 44, G.W. Long 21
Aliceville 18, Thorsby 0
Ariton 38, Zion Chapel 2
Chickasaw 42, J.U. Blacksher 34
Cleveland 42, Locust Fork 14
Elba 68, Calhoun 12
Francis Marion 20, Wilcox Central 18
Fyffe 49, Collinsville 7
Geneva County 34, Cottonwood 29
Goshen 59, Central-Hayneville 0
Ider 47, Gaston 12
Keith 50, Verbena 6
LaFayette 21, Reeltown 7
Lanett 35, Ranburne 13
Luverne 34, New Brockton 12
Mars Hill Bible 48, Phil Campbell 20
Samson 58, Barbour County 6
Sand Rock 34, Section 6
Sheffield 35, Red Bay 28
St. Luke’s Episcopal 38, Leroy 35
Sulligent 45, Hatton 26
Tarrant 65, Tanner 0
Vincent 32, Horseshoe Bend 22
Washington County 35, Choctaw County 6
Westbrook Christian 38, Asbury 0
Winston County 32, Cold Springs 6
Woodland 41, Fayetteville 6

CLASS 3A
Bayside Academy 23, Cottage Hill Christian 20
B.B. Comer 40, Central Coosa 22
Clarke County 41, Excel 6
Fultondale 48, Susan Moore 14
Hillcrest-Evergreen 33, Mobile Christian 23
Holly Pond 40, Hanceville 20
J.B. Pennington 49, Vinemont 6
Lauderdale County 63, Elkmont 12
Lexington 33, East Lawrence 0
Midfield 63, Greene County 20
Montgomery Academy 42, Southside-Selma 22
Oakman 51, Montevallo 36
Opp 41, Providence Christian 7
Piedmont 35, Walter Wellborn 10
Pike County 48, Prattville Christian 14
Pisgah 37, New Hope 22
Plainview 41, Brindlee Mountain 6
Randolph County 40, Pleasant Valley 3
Slocomb 34, Wicksburg 33
Straughn 17, Houston Academy 15
Sylvania 17, Geraldine 15
T.R. Miller 38, Flomaton 26
Weaver 57, Glencoe 0
West Morgan 37, Clements 10

CLASS 4A
Bibb County 55, Holt 0
Central-Florence 35, Danville 6
Cherokee County 13, White Plains 12
Dadeville 35, Elmore County 21
Dale County 20, Rehobeth 14
DAR 31, Sardis 21
Dora 17, Winfield 6
Fayette County 28, Cordova 0
Hale County 42, West Blocton 22
Haleyville 20, Good Hope 13
Hokes Bluff 47, Ashville 14
Leeds 42, Childersburg 20
Jacksonville 42, Oneonta 14
Madison Academy 40, Madison County 7
Montgomery Catholic 28, Ashford 21
Munford 30, Handley 0
Northside 25, Greensboro 14
Rogers 55, Priceville 7
Saint James 49, Alabama Christian 14
Saks 19, Anniston 6
Sipsey Valley 28, Oak Grove 7
Tallassee 44, Holtville 28
Thomasville 45, Escambia County 22
Trinity Presbyterian 21, Bullock County 14
UMS-Wright 42, W.S. Neal 17
Westminster Christian 34, North Jackson 18

CLASS 5A
Alexandria 42, Douglas 17
Beauregard 37, Central, Clay County 7
Calera 41, Jemison 14
Carroll 49, B.T. Washington 12
Cleburne County 42, Lincoln 35
Curry 8, Fairview 3
East Limestone 49, St. John Paul II Catholic 7
Etowah 41, Boaz 0
Eufaula 23, Charles Henderson 18
Greenville 40, Headland 8
Hayden 22, Corner 17
John Carroll Catholic 21, Springville 14
Lawrence County 33, Ardmore 22
Marbury 28, Dallas County 14
Mortimer Jordan 41, West Point 7
Pleasant Grove 49, Shelby County 6
Scottsboro 27, Arab 7
St. Clair County 28, Fairfield 14
St. Paul’s Episcopal 26, Citronelle 20
Sylacauga 49, Valley 34
Wenonah 42, Moody 0
Williamson 28, Faith Academy 13

CLASS 6A
Athens 42, Columbia 0
Austin 28, Hartselle 6
Baldwin County 15, Saraland 14
B.C. Rain 32, Robertsdale 14
Benjamin Russell 15, Minor 14
Carver-Montgomery 39, Stanhope Elmore 7
Daphne 31, Gulf Shores 28
Florence 41, Decatur 37
Gardendale 63, Jasper 34
Hueytown 37, Parker 19
McAdory 31, Bessemer City 0
Muscle Shoals 33, Hazel Green 14
Northview 24, Russell County 6
Opelika 37, Chelsea 10
Oxford 17, Fort Payne 7
Park Crossing 58, Dothan 14
Paul Bryant 34, Northridge 21
Pelham 55, Chilton County 28
Pell City 24, Albertville 13
Selma 56, Brookwood 41
Shades Valley 30, Jackson-Olin 7
Southside-Gadsden 20, Brewer 6
Spanish Fort 49, Foley 14
Wetumpka 35, Helena 14

CLASS 7A
Auburn 27, Lee-Montgomery 0
Bob Jones 34, Gadsden City 3
Buckhorn 13, Grissom 8
Central-Phenix City 55, Jeff Davis 18
Enterprise 42, Smiths Station 8
Fairhope 31, Davidson 17
Hewitt-Trussville 34, Sparkman 27
Huntsville 24, James Clemens 7
McGill-Toolen Catholic 44, Mary Montgomery 0
Mountain Brook 17, Vestavia Hills 10
Murphy 28, Theodore 21
Thompson 40, Spain Park 17
Tuscaloosa County 33, Oak Mountain 28

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly