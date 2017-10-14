SIDELINE 2017: Week 7 Scores

Check out scores from some of the games taking place during Week 7 of the high school football season. We will continue to update scores as they come in.

AHSAA Football Scoreboard – as of 11:05 p.m.

Week 7 Results

CLASS 1A

Addison 36, Meek 14

Appalachian 35, Woodville 13

Autaugaville 60, Ellwood Christian 42

Brantley 47, Red Level 6

Brilliant 26, Alabama School/Deaf 22

Decatur Heritage 43, Southeastern 19

Georgiana 57, McKenzie 0

Hackleburg 40, Cherokee 18

Highland Home 50, Beulah 18

Houston County 59, Florala 25

Linden 43, A.L. Johnson 9

Lynn 40, Sumiton Christian 20

Maplesville 55, Isabella 20

Marengo 63, J.F. Shields 6

Marion County 35, Hubbertville 33

Millry 50, Fruitdale 0

Notasulga 24, Loachapoka 21

Phillips 48, Tharptown 0

Pleasant Home 44, Kinston 34

Ragland 27, Winterboro 6

Shoals Christian 60, Vina 58

Sweet Water 48, McIntosh 0

Talladega County-Central 18, Donoho 14

Wadley 57, Victory Christian 7

CLASS 2A

Abbeville 44, G.W. Long 21

Aliceville 18, Thorsby 0

Ariton 38, Zion Chapel 2

Chickasaw 42, J.U. Blacksher 34

Cleveland 42, Locust Fork 14

Elba 68, Calhoun 12

Francis Marion 20, Wilcox Central 18

Fyffe 49, Collinsville 7

Geneva County 34, Cottonwood 29

Goshen 59, Central-Hayneville 0

Ider 47, Gaston 12

Keith 50, Verbena 6

LaFayette 21, Reeltown 7

Lanett 35, Ranburne 13

Luverne 34, New Brockton 12

Mars Hill Bible 48, Phil Campbell 20

Samson 58, Barbour County 6

Sand Rock 34, Section 6

Sheffield 35, Red Bay 28

St. Luke’s Episcopal 38, Leroy 35

Sulligent 45, Hatton 26

Tarrant 65, Tanner 0

Vincent 32, Horseshoe Bend 22

Washington County 35, Choctaw County 6

Westbrook Christian 38, Asbury 0

Winston County 32, Cold Springs 6

Woodland 41, Fayetteville 6

CLASS 3A

Bayside Academy 23, Cottage Hill Christian 20

B.B. Comer 40, Central Coosa 22

Clarke County 41, Excel 6

Fultondale 48, Susan Moore 14

Hillcrest-Evergreen 33, Mobile Christian 23

Holly Pond 40, Hanceville 20

J.B. Pennington 49, Vinemont 6

Lauderdale County 63, Elkmont 12

Lexington 33, East Lawrence 0

Midfield 63, Greene County 20

Montgomery Academy 42, Southside-Selma 22

Oakman 51, Montevallo 36

Opp 41, Providence Christian 7

Piedmont 35, Walter Wellborn 10

Pike County 48, Prattville Christian 14

Pisgah 37, New Hope 22

Plainview 41, Brindlee Mountain 6

Randolph County 40, Pleasant Valley 3

Slocomb 34, Wicksburg 33

Straughn 17, Houston Academy 15

Sylvania 17, Geraldine 15

T.R. Miller 38, Flomaton 26

Weaver 57, Glencoe 0

West Morgan 37, Clements 10

CLASS 4A

Bibb County 55, Holt 0

Central-Florence 35, Danville 6

Cherokee County 13, White Plains 12

Dadeville 35, Elmore County 21

Dale County 20, Rehobeth 14

DAR 31, Sardis 21

Dora 17, Winfield 6

Fayette County 28, Cordova 0

Hale County 42, West Blocton 22

Haleyville 20, Good Hope 13

Hokes Bluff 47, Ashville 14

Leeds 42, Childersburg 20

Jacksonville 42, Oneonta 14

Madison Academy 40, Madison County 7

Montgomery Catholic 28, Ashford 21

Munford 30, Handley 0

Northside 25, Greensboro 14

Rogers 55, Priceville 7

Saint James 49, Alabama Christian 14

Saks 19, Anniston 6

Sipsey Valley 28, Oak Grove 7

Tallassee 44, Holtville 28

Thomasville 45, Escambia County 22

Trinity Presbyterian 21, Bullock County 14

UMS-Wright 42, W.S. Neal 17

Westminster Christian 34, North Jackson 18

CLASS 5A

Alexandria 42, Douglas 17

Beauregard 37, Central, Clay County 7

Calera 41, Jemison 14

Carroll 49, B.T. Washington 12

Cleburne County 42, Lincoln 35

Curry 8, Fairview 3

East Limestone 49, St. John Paul II Catholic 7

Etowah 41, Boaz 0

Eufaula 23, Charles Henderson 18

Greenville 40, Headland 8

Hayden 22, Corner 17

John Carroll Catholic 21, Springville 14

Lawrence County 33, Ardmore 22

Marbury 28, Dallas County 14

Mortimer Jordan 41, West Point 7

Pleasant Grove 49, Shelby County 6

Scottsboro 27, Arab 7

St. Clair County 28, Fairfield 14

St. Paul’s Episcopal 26, Citronelle 20

Sylacauga 49, Valley 34

Wenonah 42, Moody 0

Williamson 28, Faith Academy 13

CLASS 6A

Athens 42, Columbia 0

Austin 28, Hartselle 6

Baldwin County 15, Saraland 14

B.C. Rain 32, Robertsdale 14

Benjamin Russell 15, Minor 14

Carver-Montgomery 39, Stanhope Elmore 7

Daphne 31, Gulf Shores 28

Florence 41, Decatur 37

Gardendale 63, Jasper 34

Hueytown 37, Parker 19

McAdory 31, Bessemer City 0

Muscle Shoals 33, Hazel Green 14

Northview 24, Russell County 6

Opelika 37, Chelsea 10

Oxford 17, Fort Payne 7

Park Crossing 58, Dothan 14

Paul Bryant 34, Northridge 21

Pelham 55, Chilton County 28

Pell City 24, Albertville 13

Selma 56, Brookwood 41

Shades Valley 30, Jackson-Olin 7

Southside-Gadsden 20, Brewer 6

Spanish Fort 49, Foley 14

Wetumpka 35, Helena 14

CLASS 7A

Auburn 27, Lee-Montgomery 0

Bob Jones 34, Gadsden City 3

Buckhorn 13, Grissom 8

Central-Phenix City 55, Jeff Davis 18

Enterprise 42, Smiths Station 8

Fairhope 31, Davidson 17

Hewitt-Trussville 34, Sparkman 27

Huntsville 24, James Clemens 7

McGill-Toolen Catholic 44, Mary Montgomery 0

Mountain Brook 17, Vestavia Hills 10

Murphy 28, Theodore 21

Thompson 40, Spain Park 17

Tuscaloosa County 33, Oak Mountain 28

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.