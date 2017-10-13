What are screens doing to our eyes?

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- People typically hold small devices, like smart-phones, eight to 12 inches away from their face. This closeness decreases blinking rates. Slowed blinking results in dry, irritated eyes, and blurry vision.

How many hours a day do you look at a screen?

Almost 90 percent of Americans report using digital devices for at least two hours per day. Switching between multiple screens can result in “digital eye strain”: a combination of dry eyes, headaches, blurred vision, or neck and back pain. There are several factors that contribute to digital eye strain. A time article reported blue light, the light that is emitted by digital devices, is close to ultraviolet and can cause damage to the cells inside of our eyes. Also, our eyes have difficulty focusing on pixels, which can cause constant strain.

To protect your eyes, the vision council recommends practicing the 20-20-20 rule: For every 20 minutes looking at a screen, give your eyes a 20 second break and look 20 feet away. This relaxes the focusing muscles.

The U.S. Department of Labor recommends placing your monitor at least 20 inches away, directly in front of you, and having the top line of the screen at, or below, eye level.

