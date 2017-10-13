PHOTO: Teal and gray or pink and white? The internet debates shoe color

We all remember the infamous black and blue or white and gold dress that swept the internet by storm. Has it really been nearly three years ago?

Now, we direct your attention to what will be imminently known as, “the shoe”.

Twitter user @TFILDOLANS tweeted the photo of the shoes asking users, “What colour is this [?]”. It has since then been deleted.

Similar posts are still circulating on social media.

THE REAL SHOE IS PINK & WHITE OKAY??

The second pic was with flash & darkened, so it looks teal & gray. (depends on what lighting ur in) pic.twitter.com/FlbO3OEEuC — alisha?? (@dolansmalik) October 11, 2017

What do you say? Is this Vans shoe teal and gray or pink and white?

Theories are swirling across the internet about why the dress appears differently to different people. Some theorize that one's current emotional state play into the appearance, while others say it has to do with the rods and cones in the eye.

According to the company’s website, the ‘Old Skool’ shoe is mahogany rose/true white.

