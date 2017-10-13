PHOTO: Teal and gray or pink and white? The internet debates sho - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

PHOTO: Teal and gray or pink and white? The internet debates shoe color

By Jenna Beach, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
The great shoe debate (Source: @JuliaCharlotte/@dolansmalik/Twitter) The great shoe debate (Source: @JuliaCharlotte/@dolansmalik/Twitter)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

We all remember the infamous black and blue or white and gold dress that swept the internet by storm. Has it really been nearly three years ago?

Now, we direct your attention to what will be imminently known as, “the shoe”.

Twitter user @TFILDOLANS tweeted the photo of the shoes asking users, “What colour is this [?]”. It has since then been deleted. 

Similar posts are still circulating on social media. 

What do you say? Is this Vans shoe teal and gray or pink and white?

Theories are swirling across the internet about why the dress appears differently to different people. Some theorize that one's current emotional state play into the appearance, while others say it has to do with the rods and cones in the eye.

According to the company’s website, the ‘Old Skool’ shoe is mahogany rose/true white. 

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:47:42 GMT
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

  • Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:57 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:57:26 GMT
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

  • TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:49:37 GMT

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly