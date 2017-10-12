Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Marlonda Pemberton.
Marlonda is a senior at Talladega County Central High School with a 3.9 GPA. She is in Senior Beta Club, on the basketball team, captain of the dance line and Homecoming Queen. In addition to her activities, she is currently ranked #1 in her class. Her drive and dedication are a direct reflection of her goal to lead by example.
Marlonda, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.
To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America's First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.
