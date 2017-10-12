Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Marlonda Pemberton.

Marlonda is a senior at Talladega County Central High School with a 3.9 GPA. She is in Senior Beta Club, on the basketball team, captain of the dance line and Homecoming Queen. In addition to her activities, she is currently ranked #1 in her class. Her drive and dedication are a direct reflection of her goal to lead by example.

Marlonda, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.

