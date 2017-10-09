Sideline 2017: Games for Week 7 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Sideline

Sideline 2017: Games for Week 7

(WBRC) -

It’s week 7 of high school football action. Playoff spots are up for grabs as region play starts to wind down. We’ll have highlights of 25 games and almost 60 more scores from around Alabama.

Games of the Week

Our two big Games of the Week?

Isabella @ Maplesville

The first one is a 1A showdown between unbeatens. Top ranked Maplesville takes on rival Isabella. Brent Hubbert and the Red Devils are going after their 4th straight state title. Isabella is led by former Maplesville assistant Tate Leonard. Last year Maplesville romped to a 45 point victory over the Mustangs. 

Thompson @ Spain Park

Our second game of the week is Thompson at Spain Park. Spain Park has 2 losses on the season. Both were heart breakers to Hoover and Mountain Brook. Thompson comes in undefeated behind junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. This should be a good one in 7A Region 3 action.

Full Schedule

  • Isabella @ Maplesville
  • Thompson @ Spain Park
  • Ramsay @ Homewood
  • Chilton County @ Pelham
  • Thorsby @ Aliceville
  • Pinson Valley @ Center Point
  • Jasper @ Gardendale
  • Mcadory @ Bessemer City
  • Shades Valley @ J.O.
  • Sparkman @ Hewitt
  • Hoover @ Huffman
  • Briarwood @ Woodlawn
  • Wadley @ Victory Chr
  • Albertville @ Pell City
  • South Lamar @ Pickens Co.
  • American Chr. @ Gordo
  • Vestavia @ Mountain Brook
  • John Carroll @ Springville
  • Fairfield @ St. Clair Co.
  • Weaver @ Glencoe
  • Ashville @ Hokes Bluff
  • Mortimer Jordan @ West Point

Don’t miss it. Sideline starts Friday night at 10:08 p.m.!

