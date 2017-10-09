Sideline 2017: Games for Week 7

It’s week 7 of high school football action. Playoff spots are up for grabs as region play starts to wind down. We’ll have highlights of 25 games and almost 60 more scores from around Alabama.
Our two big Games of the Week?
Isabella @ Maplesville
The first one is a 1A showdown between unbeatens. Top ranked Maplesville takes on rival Isabella. Brent Hubbert and the Red Devils are going after their 4th straight state title. Isabella is led by former Maplesville assistant Tate Leonard. Last year Maplesville romped to a 45 point victory over the Mustangs.
Thompson @ Spain Park
Our second game of the week is Thompson at Spain Park. Spain Park has 2 losses on the season. Both were heart breakers to Hoover and Mountain Brook. Thompson comes in undefeated behind junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. This should be a good one in 7A Region 3 action.
Don’t miss it. Sideline starts Friday night at 10:08 p.m.!
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.