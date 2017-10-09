Sideline 2017: Games for Week 7

It’s week 7 of high school football action. Playoff spots are up for grabs as region play starts to wind down. We’ll have highlights of 25 games and almost 60 more scores from around Alabama.

Games of the Week

Our two big Games of the Week?

Isabella @ Maplesville

The first one is a 1A showdown between unbeatens. Top ranked Maplesville takes on rival Isabella. Brent Hubbert and the Red Devils are going after their 4th straight state title. Isabella is led by former Maplesville assistant Tate Leonard. Last year Maplesville romped to a 45 point victory over the Mustangs.

Thompson @ Spain Park

Our second game of the week is Thompson at Spain Park. Spain Park has 2 losses on the season. Both were heart breakers to Hoover and Mountain Brook. Thompson comes in undefeated behind junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. This should be a good one in 7A Region 3 action.

Full Schedule

Isabella @ Maplesville

Thompson @ Spain Park

Ramsay @ Homewood

Chilton County @ Pelham

Thorsby @ Aliceville

Pinson Valley @ Center Point

Jasper @ Gardendale

Mcadory @ Bessemer City

Shades Valley @ J.O.

Sparkman @ Hewitt

Hoover @ Huffman

Briarwood @ Woodlawn

Wadley @ Victory Chr

Albertville @ Pell City

South Lamar @ Pickens Co.

American Chr. @ Gordo

Vestavia @ Mountain Brook

John Carroll @ Springville

Fairfield @ St. Clair Co.

Weaver @ Glencoe

Ashville @ Hokes Bluff

Mortimer Jordan @ West Point

Don’t miss it. Sideline starts Friday night at 10:08 p.m.!

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.