Racist graffiti found at Tuscaloosa ball park

Curtis Robertson walked around the Bobby Miller Activity Center in Taylorville to warm up for his workout.



But it's the graffiti someone painted on this building there that's got him heated.



"It's just what America is right now with all this racial divide. That's what it is," Robertson told WBRC.



Officials with the Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority painted over the ball park concession stand and restroom building Saturday morning.



Someone who saw the original vandalism described it to WBRC as racist and sexist.



"I did not see the graffiti that was on it, but it is my understanding that it was hateful," PARA spokeswoman Becky Booker explained.



Booker said they moved quickly to cover up the hateful words and images.



"It's really unfortunate something like this would happen in our community," Booker added.



Robertson called what happened sad, but not surprising to him.



"It's just more and more hate man. That's what it is. I don't know how we're going to get past it," Robertson went on to say.



No one has been charged in the vandalism case.



Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Department.

