Bama may be number 1, but they're still looking to improve

Being undefeated at 6-0 and ranked number one nationally with the most talented roster, life is good for the University of Alabama football program. And yet, it could be better.

The Tide is a good team, but to be great a team has to be able to overcome adversity - something Bama has yet to really face.

"We got punched in the nose by Texas A&M," said Bama head coach Nick Saban. "We can debate how we handled it, but I know not as well as I’d like to."

It’s an area the Crimson Tide will look to improve on. And it will have to if Bama has any hopes of winning the SEC or contending for a national title. Because it will only continue to get much harder as the season moves forward.

