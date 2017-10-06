FIRST ALERT: Nate becomes hurricane

Nate is now a hurricane with 75mph max winds.

The storm is moving northwest into the Gulf of Mexico. We can expect further strengthening by tomorrow. It is possible we could see Nate strengthen to a category two hurricane before making landfall tomorrow night. The sea surface temperatures combined with low wind shear will make strengthening.

Landfall is likely between Biloxi and Mobile. We could see a storm surge between 5 and 8ft at this point along the Alabama Gulf Coast. Winds could gust to over 100 mph on the right side of the eyewall.

Nate will likely still be at tropical storm strength when moving through Central Alabama on Sunday. This will mean winds over 40mph and gusting to over 60mph. Expect power outages and downed trees. At this point, it appears the tornado threat will remain to the south and east of our area.

Make sure you continue to monitor WBRC Fox6 and our First Alert weather app for updates.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.