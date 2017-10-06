Gene Stallings shares health update, talks honoring former players

Coach Gene Stallings sat down with Christina Chambers while at a special banquet to honor his 1967 Texas A&M football team Friday night in College Station. The former Crimson Tide and Aggies coach suffered a heart attack at the end of September, but he said he wanted to be their for his players being honored.

Hear how Coach Stallings is feeling, and more, in this exclusive interview.

