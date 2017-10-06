New app helps with college game day parking

A new app will help remove some stress from parking on college game day.



Six friends in Birmingham have created the SpotMine app.



It benefits buyers and sellers of parking spots who use the app and currently features spaces at home games for Alabama and Georgia with more to come.



Here’s how it works: You select a game like Alabama vs. Arkansas. The app then takes you to a screen that offers parking spaces based on distance or price. Once you select a space, the app shows you a Google map of the location and brief details like “Private parking close to the stadium. Arrive at any time on game day.” Once you read and agree to terms and conditions, you reserve the spot with a credit card. The buyer then receives a bar code on the app which is verified by the seller when you arrive on game day.



Prices for parking spaces run from $5 to $50.



“The plan is to expand into the 14 SEC schools for college game day parking and work hard to bring this to high school game day parking. We feel we can bring this app for value to high school booster clubs,” Mark Hume with SpotMine said.



Hume said buyers range from college students who live close to the stadium, property owners who have spots to offer, even a non-profit who offers parking spaces as a fundraiser.

