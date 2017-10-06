Nate changing travel plans: Do you have insurance?

The uncertainty of Tropical Storm Nate's developments forced a lot of our neighbors - and maybe even you - to cancel plans to head to the coast this weekend.

But what if you've shelled out lots of money for a trip. Can you recoup it?

The answer may cost you a little bit of money up front, but travel agents say in the long run, it could save you.

They’re talking about travel insurance.

Sandy Johnson, a travel specialist with AAA, says she saw a lot of folks affected by Hurricane Irma.

Some customers had their cruises cancelled altogether. Others had to have their trips rebooked because the island they were headed to was destroyed.

Johnson says that's where insurance comes in. She recommends buying insurance at the time you make the deposit and before a storm is named. Once it's named, it's too late to purchase travel insurance.

But she also stresses the insurance is not just to insure you get a refund.

"When you leave the United States, your medical insurance typically does not cover you. So if you broke your foot or you contracted an illness, and you needed medical treatment, you would have to pay out of pocket for that," she says.

"But what if you were on a cruise ship and you were ill and you were not allowed to reboard the ship, how would you get yourself home? Travel insurance helps you," Johnson continues.

So the big question--how much would insurance cost? Johnson says on average, it runs about 10-percent of the total cost trip per person. Your age is also weighed in.

