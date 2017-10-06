Man charged with murder after police say he ran over victim then kept him in trunk

It was at the intersection of Third and Fourth Street in the Robinwood community of Tarrant that police say 58-year-old Robert Eugene Pearmon was found back on August 6.

Detectives say the situation actually started less than a mile away in the Jefferson County part of Robinwood.

Witnesses say Pearmon and 37-year-old Joshua Ray Allen got into an argument. Police are still trying to determine what that argument was about.

"During the argument, Mr. Allen drives off, turns around and comes back and runs him over with the vehicle," Detective James Butterbrodt said Friday. "They pick Mr. Pearmon up, put him in the trunk of the vehicle, which is a hatchback, leave him there overnight, and then drive him to the Tarrant side of Robinwood where police were called."

When police arrived, Pearmon was found to have life threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital and put on life support. He died Thursday, nearly two months after being hit.

Allen was arrested two days after the initial incident and charged with assault. His charges have now been upgraded to murder and he remains behind bars.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.