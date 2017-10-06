City of Hoover looking to hire lobbyist

Hoover has not hired a lobbyist in the past, but this year the city has budgeted about $78,000 annually for someone to help the city at the statehouse in Montgomery and in the halls of Congress in Washington.

The Hoover City Council and the mayor believe the city could be missing out much needed state and federal grants. There could be funding for road projects and public safety. City leaders say the top five cities in Alabama all have lobbyists, but Hoover does not.

Hoover Councilman Gene Smith said his office has been getting a lot of calls for the job. "We need to go and find out what Hoover is missing out on. I think we are missing out on infrastructure issues," said Smith.

The council hopes to move on hiring a lobbyist later this month or in November. This person will do double duty in Montgomery and Washington. The city can't afford to hire different lobbyist for both capitals.

