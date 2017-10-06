Backers of new UAB football stadium hope to get project back on track

It’s homecoming week for UAB and backers of the proposed open air stadium downtown next the BJCC hope now that the Birmingham city elections are over, the stadium project can get back on track.

The UAB Blazers are calling Legion Field home - at least for now. But the team wants to play in a new open air stadium next the BJCC.

The estimated cost of that new stadium is about $170 million. The project is expected to generate construction jobs and taxes for the city.

Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens, who sits on the BJCC board, believes Mayor-Elect Randall Woodfin will back the project.

"It just makes sense and it makes sense to do it now. Jefferson County has committed to the project. The BJCC has committed to the project. We are looking for Birmingham to commit also," said Stephens.

Stephens said Birmingham will need to commit about $3 million a year to back the project. Woodfin has said he would back existing projects the city has committed to, but he also wants to see more investment made in neighborhoods around the city.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.