Pinson Valley High teacher arrested for sexual contact with student

Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office have taken an unidentified 30-year-old male teacher from Pinson Valley High School into custody after a female student told them he had sexual contact with her.

According to the Sheriff's office, the victim went to school administrators Friday morning to tell them she had been having sexual contact with the teacher.

The principal contacted the school resource deputy who took a report and requested a detective come to the school.

Officials say the victim reported the contact began after the start of the school year and had continued since.

When detectives questioned the teacher, they say he admitted to the relationship.

At that time, the teacher was taken into custody and taken to Jefferson County Jail to await formal charges.

The name of the teacher is currently being withheld until he is formally charged.

