Pinson Valley High teacher arrested for sexual contact with student

Alabama has settled a lawsuit that challenged the use of BP oil spill funds to build a beachside hotel and conference center.More >>
Alabama has settled a lawsuit that challenged the use of BP oil spill funds to build a beachside hotel and conference center.More >>
It’s homecoming week for UAB and backers of the proposed open air stadium downtown next the BJCC hope now that the Birmingham city elections are over, the stadium project can get back on track.More >>
It’s homecoming week for UAB and backers of the proposed open air stadium downtown next the BJCC hope now that the Birmingham city elections are over, the stadium project can get back on track.More >>
The Alabama Power Company is watching the latest forecast involving Tropical Storm Nate. Right now, the utility is ready if need be to move crews to the south in the state to help restore power.More >>
The Alabama Power Company is watching the latest forecast involving Tropical Storm Nate. Right now, the utility is ready if need be to move crews to the south in the state to help restore power.More >>
The track for Tropical Storm Nate may have shifted the threat further south, but central Alabama could still get some potentially strong winds and it doesn't take much to cause problems in the Birmingham area.More >>
The track for Tropical Storm Nate may have shifted the threat further south, but central Alabama could still get some potentially strong winds and it doesn't take much to cause problems in the Birmingham area.More >>
Hoover has not hired a lobbyist in the past, but this year the city has budgeted about $78,000 annually for someone to help the city at the statehouse in Montgomery and in the halls of Congress in Washington.More >>
Hoover has not hired a lobbyist in the past, but this year the city has budgeted about $78,000 annually for someone to help the city at the statehouse in Montgomery and in the halls of Congress in Washington.More >>