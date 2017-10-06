Tips for storm prep ahead of tropical weather

The track for Tropical Storm Nate may have shifted the threat further south, but central Alabama could still get some potentially strong winds and it doesn't take much to cause problems in the Birmingham area.

Tornadoes could spin up and if not, just straight line winds can do a lot of damage.

Here are some basic tips from the Alabama Emergency Management Agency:

Secure outside lawn furniture and possibly move it into the garage. This includes grills.

Clear gutters so they won't be overwhelmed and maybe cause damage to your home.

Check out your trees and see if they need to be trimmed if they are too near your house.

Make an emergency supply kit if you should lose power. You'll want to have three days of drinking water and nonperishable food, a battery powered radio, flashlights, extra batteries, and a way to charge your phone.

"Power is always an issue because we have so many trees. We've had a drought and a lot of trees are drought weakened. So even with winds that are not severe, trees go down," said Jim Coker with the Jefferson County EMA.

Coker said you should always have a basic plan and supplies ready. He said in Alabama, it's tornado season pretty much year round.

