Alabama Power preparing ahead of Nate

The Alabama Power Company is watching the latest forecast involving Tropical Storm Nate. Right now, the utility is ready if need be to move crews to the south in the state to help restore power.

The storm is expected to create high winds and this could bring down trees and power lines.

"Planning is our friend. Being able to take a look at forecasts and be able to see exaclty how these areas are impacted, that is how we make a plan of restoration," said Keisa Sharpe with Alabama Power.

Sharpe says people should report down power lines, but do not approach them. People can call or go to their Twitter or Facebook pages for tips and information.

Sharpe says power crews will be sent to help restore power to the hardest hit areas which is expected to be south of Birmingham, but not until this area is cleared first. "One of the first things we do before we move crews, we make sure the crews in the immediate area we will make sure the area is secured first and foremost. Once that is determined the area is not impacted, we shift around our resources," Sharpe said.

To report outages, call 1-800-888-APCO or 1-800-245-2244.

