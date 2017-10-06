FIRST ALERT: Nate expected to bring tropical conditions to Alabama this weekend

Alabama's Gulf Coast is now under a hurricane warning. Nate remains a tropical storm this afternoon and will likely not become a hurricane until Saturday afternoon. The storm is becoming better organized. With water temperatures in the 80s and favorable wind conditions, Nate will likely reach category one hurricane strength by Saturday evening.

At this point, the landfall will likely be somewhere between Biloxi to the west and Pensacola to the east. We will have a better idea on where this will happen later tonight.

At any rate, we're expecting 2 to 4 foot storm surge along the coast with winds between 70 and 80mph to the right side of the system. Nate will make landfall either as a strong tropical storm or category one hurricane. The system is expected to move quickly inland and turn quickly to the northeast.

The track will mean a much more limited tornado threat in Central Alabama. At this point, the storm prediction center is keeping the tornado threat Saturday and Sunday south of I-85 and extending to the Gulf Coast. We will keep an eye on these conditions for any changes.

We will begin seeing the impacts of Nate late Saturday afternoon into Sunday. Expect highs to reach the mid 80s on Saturday. Rain chances will climb to around 60-percent during the afternoon and evening. The weather will be overcast with temperatures in the 70s for Race for the Cure. We could see a few bands of rain for the UAB game at Legion field. The best chances for rain will happen after 2pm. Heavier rainfall will impact our area Saturday evening.

Expect some periods of heavy rainfall on Sunday with breezy conditions. Winds should range between 20 and 30mph. It is likely we will see a wind advisory issued. Nate could mean between 2-3" of rainfall, but no flooding is expected. The remnants of Nate should clear the area by late Sunday night. We will continue to see wet weather through Monday.

