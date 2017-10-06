JeffCo hazmat team on the scene of active meth 'cooks'

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators and Hazmat Team are on the scene of active meth manufacturing near Morris.

Police responded to a report of a possible meth lab dump site in the 2300 block of Morris-Majestic Road Friday morning.

Authorities say they arrived to find three active meth “cooks” in a bag next to the road.

Narcotics investigators were called to the scene and are currently working to make the area safe, according to police.

The road is temporarily closed.

