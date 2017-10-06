Birmingham PD need help identifying robbery suspect

Birmingham police are asking for the public's help identifying a robbery suspect.

Detectives believe the same man is responsible for robbing Metro PCS on Avenue F on September 28 and the Matt Market on Spaulding-Ishkooda Road on September 30.

Police say the man discharged his weapon at both businesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Robbery Detective Butler at 205-306-1376 or 254-7777.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.